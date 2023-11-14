Draisaitl tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board with a goal in the first period, tying the game 1-1, before assisting on each of the Oilers' three third-period tallies. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has remained productive despite Edmonton's early-season struggles -- he now has six multi-point games already this year as he's up to six goals and 19 points through 14 games.