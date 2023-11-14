Draisaitl tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board with a goal in the first period, tying the game 1-1, before assisting on each of the Oilers' three third-period tallies. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has remained productive despite Edmonton's early-season struggles -- he now has six multi-point games already this year as he's up to six goals and 19 points through 14 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 10-assist mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots goal in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides two more assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Deals two helpers in overtime loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Explodes for four points•