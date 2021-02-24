Draisaitl produced three assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl played a big part in the Oilers' comeback Tuesday. He set up both of Dominik Kahun's tallies, as well as the game-tying power-play goal by Connor McDavid. The 25-year-old Draisaitl has been quite the playmaker recently with five helpers in the last two games. The German center has 10 goals, 23 assists, 55 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 21 appearances.