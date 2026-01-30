Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels comeback with three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Draisaitl got on the Oilers on the board at 1:34 of the third period and also set up Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard for goals later in the frame to erase a 3-0 deficit. With 10 points over his last three outings, Draisaitl is absolutely dominating in a top-six role. He's up to a total of 26 goals, 51 assists, 147 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 52 appearances this season.
