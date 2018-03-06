Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels victory with two helpers

Draisaitl joined the 60-point club by posting a pair of assists Monday, helping his team hold off Arizona by a 4-3 count.

The Oilers might have taken a step back this season, but Draisaitl certainly isn't responsible for that. He's now topped 60 points for the second straight season and has an outside shot to beat last year's career-high of 77 points. In short, if he's on the ice, he should be in your lineup.