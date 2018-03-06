Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels victory with two helpers
Draisaitl joined the 60-point club by posting a pair of assists Monday, helping his team hold off Arizona by a 4-3 count.
The Oilers might have taken a step back this season, but Draisaitl certainly isn't responsible for that. He's now topped 60 points for the second straight season and has an outside shot to beat last year's career-high of 77 points. In short, if he's on the ice, he should be in your lineup.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dazzles against Colorado•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up two assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...