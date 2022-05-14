Draisaitl (ankle) missed morning skate and is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 7 against visiting Los Angeles, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Draisaitl left and returned multiple times due to various injury concerns in Game 6, ultimately finishing with an assist in a full workload (18:25 of ice time). Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network expects Draisaitl to play, but the superstar's status is still up in the air for now. Look for clarification (and No. 29's presence on the ice) when pregame warmups commence around 9:30 p.m. EDT.