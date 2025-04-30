Draisaitl notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Draisaitl helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter in the third period. The 29-year-old Draisaitl has yet to be held off the scoresheet this postseason, earning three goals and seven assists over five games. The superstar center has added 15 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating.