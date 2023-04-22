Draisaitl logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 3.

Draisaitl helped out on the second of Connor McDavid's tallies in the game. With three goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating through three playoff contests, Draisaitl is still in excellent form. He has four goals and seven helpers during a six-game point streak that dates back to April 8.