Draisaitl provided four assists (two on the power play), went plus-3 and won 15 of 21 faceoffs in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl opened the season with an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday, but he was much more generous Thursday. He now has five helpers through two games -- that will make up for the fact that he hasn't tickled the twine himself yet. The German superstar has also won 66.7 percent of his faceoffs early in the season, which is not a facet of his game he's known for. That percentage will drop over the course of the season, but he's got a good chance to at least match the 52.1 percent faceoff win rate he posted last year.