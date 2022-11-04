Draisaitl scored during a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Draisaitl, who was coming off a five-point effort against the Predators on Tuesday, scored with the man-advantage midway through the second period Thursday to keep his individual scoring streak intact. The 27-year-old center has collected at least one point in six-straight games and 10 of 11 outings this season. Draisaitl's sixth goal was the first shot faced by relief goalie Vitek Vanecek, who otherwise silenced the Oilers the rest of the way.