Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gifts his fantasy owners three assists
Draisaitl went plus-2 with three helpers -- including a man-advantage setup -- in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Canadiens.
A supremely talented center, Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games with the three apples against the Habs. It's hard to complain about such a performance, but his fantasy owners can't help but wonder when the German is going to brush twine on the man advantage. Drat has eight goals over 32 contests, but they've all come at even strength. His next chance for a power-play goal will come Wednesday for a road contest facing the Jets.
