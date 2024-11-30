Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Draisaitl has scored in four straight contests, adding four assists in that span. The 29-year-old center has four power-play points among 14 points across his last eight outings. His 17 goals this season put him one behind Sam Reinhart for the NHL lead, and Draisaitl has added 15 helpers, 65 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 23 appearances.