Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Draisaitl opened the scoring 3:02 into the game, extending his league lead with his 34th goal of the season. He also set up Corey Perry's one-timer tally in the third period. This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort during his seven-game point streak, during which he has five goals and seven helpers. Overall, he's second in the league with 71 points while adding 149 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 18 power-play points through 47 appearances. He'll have to carry the offense solo for another couple of games while Connor McDavid finishes serving his suspension.
