Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Aside from Saturday's shutout loss to the Kings, Draisaitl has been productive lately. He has three goals and nine assists over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old is up to 62 points, 136 shots on net, 54 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 49 contests overall. Draisaitl has been more than capable of driving play on his own line this year, giving the Oilers one of the best 1-2 punches in the league down the middle.