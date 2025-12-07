Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Goal, assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Draisaitl had his third multi-point effort in the last four games, and he's collected three goals and five helpers in that span. The 30-year-old's involvement was in a four-goal first period for the Oilers, who were able to dominate a second straight contest. The superstar is up to 17 goals, 37 points (17 on the power play), 71 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up four points in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two-point effort in Saturday's win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points including OT winner•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores twice in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores in loss to Dallas•