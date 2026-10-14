Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Draisaitl saw his point streak snapped Saturday versus the Sharks, but he bounced back well. This was his third multi-point effort of the campaign. The German superstar has four goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, four hits and a plus-11 rating over six appearances this season. With most of his playing time coming at right wing to open the year, he should have some extra positional flexibility in most fantasy formats.