Draisaitl scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl helped out on Evander Kane's first-period tally and then added a goal of his own in the third. During his four-game point streak, Draisaitl has three goals and four assists, and he's earned 15 points over his last 10 outings after opening November with a pair of goose eggs. The 28-year-old is up to nine goals, 28 points (12 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances.