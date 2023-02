Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

This was Draisaitl's fourth straight game with a goal, and it's his first in that span to come at even strength. The 27-year-old has been solid overall, but especially on the power play in recent games. He's at 33 tallies, 82 points (40 on the power play), 171 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating through 55 appearances.