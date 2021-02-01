Draisaitl recorded six assists, a plus-3 rating and won 19 of 25 faceoffs in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl distributed all six of his assists in the first 40 minutes of the game. Three of them came on the power play. He was one assist shy of matching a franchise record achieved three times by Wayne Gretzky. Even more surprisingly, Draisaitl didn't record a shot on goal in the contest. The huge outburst gives the German center 21 points (six goals, 15 helpers) in 11 games this season.