Draisaitl (undisclosed) will be available to play Tuesday against Seattle, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Draisaitl indicated after Monday's practice that he was ready to return following a two-game absence. He is slated to play alongside Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto at even strength. Draisaitl will also be back on Edmonton's top power-play unit. He has racked up 21 goals and 57 points in 36 games this season.