Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl was involved in the Oilers' last two goals, with his power-play marker standing as the game-winner. The 26-year-old hasn't been held off the scoresheet in four games this season, racking up two goals and six assists with three multi-point efforts. The superstar has added 14 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating.