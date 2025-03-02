Draisaitl notched two assists and took two shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 road victory over Carolina.

Draisaitl registered helpers on Edmonton's final two goals of the game. His second helper arrived with a second left to play on Evan Bouchard's empty-net goal. Draisaitl's two assists helped raise his point streak to 11 contests and he has 16 points in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old star has 46 assists, 90 points and 200 shots on net in 60 games this season. Draisaitl has been near the front of the Hart Trophy race all season long and has a decent shot at taking home the most-valuable player award for the second time in his career.