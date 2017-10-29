Draisaitl collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The German winger has four points in his last three games after missing four games with a concussion. Reunited with Connor McDavid on the top line, the third overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has a good chance of topping last season's career high of 77 points -- especially given that his 5.9% shot rate is well below the mean and likely to rebound, so keep him in your lineup regularly.