Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Has helpers in consecutive games
Draisaitl collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The German winger has four points in his last three games after missing four games with a concussion. Reunited with Connor McDavid on the top line, the third overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has a good chance of topping last season's career high of 77 points -- especially given that his 5.9% shot rate is well below the mean and likely to rebound, so keep him in your lineup regularly.
