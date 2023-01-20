Draisaitl netted a goal and recorded an assist in a 5-3 win against the Lightning on Thursday.

Draisaitl's marker came on the power play at 16:43 of the first period and put Edmonton ahead 2-0. He's up to 26 goals and 72 points in 45 games in 2022-23. Draisaitl has contributed five goals and 10 points over his last five contests.