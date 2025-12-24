Draisaitl scored three goals, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl put an end to his eight-game goal drought in style, striking with the man advantage in each frame to fuel this win. The 30-year-old wasn't cold even when he couldn't score -- he had 15 assists and 30 shots on net in that span. With the hat trick, he's up to 20 goals, 55 points (27 on the power play), 105 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 38 appearances this season.