Draisatil scored three goals -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over Nashville.

Draisaitl lit the lamp once in each period en route to his second hat trick of the season. For all the talk of Auston Matthews' goal-scoring brilliance this season, Draisaitl's just four goals back in the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 54. The German forward has added 51 assists and sits tied for second in the league with 105 points, trailing only teammate Connor McDavid (110), who assisted on both of Draisaitl's power-play tallies in this one.