Draisaitl notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl set up the first of Zach Hyman's two goals in the game, but that only cut the Oilers' deficit to 4-1 late in the first period. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has racked up eight points and a minus-3 rating over his last five contests. For the season, he's at 23 points (nine on the power play), 57 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances.