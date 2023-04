Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Draisaitl helped out on an Evan Bouchard goal in overtime. Draisaitl has amassed 36 points (17 on the power play) over his last 20 contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 51 goals, 74 helpers, 61 power-play points, 244 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-6 rating through 79 appearances this season.