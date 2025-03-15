Draisaitl scored two goals, took six shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Draisaitl was the absolute hero for the Oilers on Friday, scoring the team's two goals and taking advantage of a breakaway in overtime to give Edmonton the win. This two-goal performance allowed Draisaitl to reach the 100-point mark for the fourth straight campaign, and for the sixth time across his last seven seasons. He's up to 49 goals and 51 assists across 66 games this season while also riding an impressive 17-game point streak.