Draisaitl recorded a hat trick with nine shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl got to the 50-goal mark in entertaining fashion Saturday. His first goal came at even strength to put the Oilers ahead 2-0, and he added a power-play tally and a shorthanded goal after that to reach the milestone mark for the third time in his career. With nine goals and 15 helpers during a 12-game point streak, Draisaitl is in excellent form late in the season, with the Oilers also rounding into shape. He's up to 120 points (58 on the power play, two shorthanded) with 238 shots and a plus-6 rating through 75 appearances.