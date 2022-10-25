Draisaitl scored a goal and was credited with two assists Monday, leading the Oilers to a 6-3 win over the previously unbeaten Penguins.
Draisaitl's scoring drought didn't last long. One game, in fact. After failing to record a point against the Blues on Saturday, the 26-year-old center responded with a three-point effort Monday, his fourth multi-point game in seven outings. Draisaitl, who had four shots and a plus-2 rating Monday, connected on his second goal this season with 23 seconds left in the second period, ending the Oilers' four-goal barrage. With the Oilers trailing 3-1, Draisaitl's helper on Tyson Barrie's goal sparked the rally.
