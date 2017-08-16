Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Oilers on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old German had a season to remember in 2016-17, setting career highs in goals (29), assists (48) and shots on goal (172) in 82 games with the Oilers. The 2014 first-round pick continued to dominate in the playoffs, racking up 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 postseason contests. Edmonton has now locked up it's two most important offensive weapons in Connor McDavid and Draisaitl for the foreseeable future, and although the club has dedicated $21 million on an annual basis to those two players, the Oilers will now undoubtedly be a serious contender in the West for the foreseeable future. Draisaitl will continue to occupy a top-six role and a spot on Edmonton's first power-play unit throughout his tenure with the Oilers, and he shouldn't have any issue approaching and often surpassing the 80-point threshold on a seasonal basis, making him an elite option in all fantasy formats.