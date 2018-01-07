Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Invisible on power play

Draisaitl scored his first power-play goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Dallas.

Wow. Last year, Draisaitl had 10 goals and 17 assists on the power play; this year, he had just three PPA in 37 games heading into play Saturday. Draisaitl's 33 points in 38 games this season have been surprisingly hollo, which is frustrating fantasy owners everywhere. The Oil have gone 1-5 in their last six starts and their power play remains 25th in the NHL. Draisaitl's fantasy contributions will remain one-dimensional until the Oil break out of their funk.