Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and doled out two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Draisaitl earned his sixth multi-point effort over 12 games this postseason. He opened the scoring midway through the first period and helped out on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard in the second. Draisaitl is up to six goals, 13 assists, five power-play points, 37 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating this postseason. He centered his own line Wednesday, but if the Oilers struggle in Game 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Draisaitl and Connor McDavid reunited on the top line.