Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Joins 50-goal club

Draisaitl buried his 50th goal of the season on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl's landmark tally was the opening goal in the game. He and Alex Ovechkin are the only two players to hit 50 scores this year. Draisaitl ends the year with 105 points after playing in all 82 games, doubling his goal output from 25 last season.