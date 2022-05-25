Draisaitl notched three assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.
Two of Draisaitl's helpers came on the power play. Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports Draisaitl is the first player in Stanley Cup playoff history with four consecutive games of three or more points. It's all the more impressive considering the 26-year-old is playing through an injury while achieving remarkable levels on offense. In the postseason, he has seven goals, 15 helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 11 appearances.
