Draisaitl produced two assists, fired seven shots on goal and won 20 of 29 faceoffs in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl's taken a brief break from scoring to supply six helpers over his last three contests. He's on a six-game, 10-point streak, and he's failed to record a point just once in his last 19 outings. For the season, the 27-year-old superstar has 44 goals, 62 helpers, 215 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 53 hits through 69 appearances.