Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps rolling in Winnipeg

Draisaitl dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Draisaitl has three goals and six assists over his four-game point streak, and is operating well above a point-per-game pace with 39 points through 32 contests. The 23-year-old stud will have no problem eclipsing 70 points for the third consecutive campaign if he can stay healthy.