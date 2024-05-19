Draisaitl produced two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Draisaitl set up the Oilers' first and last goals, scored by Dylan Holloway and Evander Kane, respectively. The pair of helpers extended Draisaitl's playoff point streak to 11 contests, during which he has eight goals and 15 assists. He's added 42 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating this postseason. Draisaitl also became the third-fastest player in NHL history to 100 playoff points, doing so in just 60 appearances. Only Wayne Gretzky (46 games) and Mario Lemieux (50 games) did it faster.