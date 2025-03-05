Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Draisaitl also had three shots on net and a minus-4 rating in the contest. Aside from going 2-for-3 on the power play, the Oilers' offense was fairly listless. Draisaitl individually has been excellent all season, and especially lately during a 12-game point streak consisting of 10 goals and eight helpers. Overall, he's at 92 points (28 on the power play), 203 shots on net and a plus-24 rating across 61 appearances. The 100-point mark is a near-certainty, and if he stays hot down the stretch, Draisaitl could take a run at his career-best 128-point total from 2022-23.