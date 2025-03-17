Draisaitl notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Draisaitl helped out on a Corey Perry goal in the first period. With his point streak reaching 18 games, Draisaitl's on the longest run by any player in the league this season. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in that span, and 11 of his points during the streak have come on the power play. He's had two stretches of at least 14 straight games on the scoresheet this season. Overall, the 29-year-old has 49 goals, 52 helpers, 31 power-play points, 223 shots on net and a plus-28 rating over 67 appearances in what's shaping up to be one of the best years of his career.