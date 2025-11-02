Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second period with his goal, and he set up Evan Bouchard on the game-winner at 2:43 of overtime. This was Draisaitl's fourth multi-point effort in the last five games, and he's on an eight-game point streak. The 30-year-old is up to nine goals, seven helpers, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 13 appearances, with eight of his 16 points coming on the power play.