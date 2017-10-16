Draisaitl (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Draisaitl was already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, with this move clearing space on the 23-man roster for the Oilers to either promote a player from AHL Bakersfield or give Chris Kelly -- who is still with the team on a PTO -- a permanent contract. Utilizing retroactive injured reserve, the winger should still be eligible to play against Chicago on Thursday.