Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl's tally in the final second of the third period was the latest go-ahead goal in franchise history. It was a fitting finish to a back-and-forth game. The German center has amassed three goals, nine points, 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in seven appearances this season.