Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Draisaitl's tally in the final second of the third period was the latest go-ahead goal in franchise history. It was a fitting finish to a back-and-forth game. The German center has amassed three goals, nine points, 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in seven appearances this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes shorthanded in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots first goal of season•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Generosity on display•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Wins Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Factors in on three goals in loss•