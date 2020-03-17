Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Leading league in scoring

Draisaitl currently leads the NHL in scoring with 110 points (43 goals, 67 points) in 71 games.

The second-place player in the scoring race is actually Draisaitl's teammate, Connor McDavid, who's picked up 97 points in 64 points this campaign. That 13-point gap shows just how unbelievable the 24-year-old German has been in 2019-20. If the NHL ultimately resumes play and ends up handing out its yearly awards, Draisaitl will be a front-runner for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's MVP.