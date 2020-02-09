Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: League leader carries team
Draisaitl scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 win over Nashville.
Draisaitl sits in a three-way tie with Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Eichel for fourth in the NHL with 31 goals. He tickled the twine twice in the third period Saturday to carry his team back from a deficit to win. Oh yah -- Draisaitl leads the NHL with 85 points, four ahead of teammate Connor McDavid. Use him well.
