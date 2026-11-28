Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Draisaitl continues to have a strong finishing touch this year. He's at 12 goals and 10 assists across 14 contests in November, and he's up to 24 tallies and 24 helpers through 28 appearances. The 31-year-old has tacked on 103 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 28 appearances. He's spent most of the campaign receiving passes from Connor McDavid at even strength and on the power play, which has Draisaitl poised to get back over the 100-point mark after his injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign fell just short of the milestone.