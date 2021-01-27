Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Winnipeg. He also won 14 of 21 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Draisaitl beat Connor Hellebuyck five-hole from the right faceoff dot to open the scoring less than two minutes into the game. It was the fourth consecutive game with a goal for last season's NHL scoring leader, who also picked up an assist late in the third period. Draisaitl has hit the scoresheet in six of his first eight games this season, amassing four goals and seven assists to go with a plus-5 rating.