Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Draisaitl was able to get the Oilers on the board at 13:54 of the second period. After a 6-5 loss in Game 1, Draisaitl was moved up to play with Connor McDavid for this contest, but the usual magic didn't spark this time around. Draisaitl has three points, six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and three hits over two playoff contests. He may still be feeling some after-effects from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the last seven regular-season games.