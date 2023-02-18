Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Draisaitl has potted a power-play tally in three straight games. The 27-year-old gave the Oilers a 4-1 lead late in the first period, but it didn't last. He's up to 32 goals, 81 points (40 on the power play), 167 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 54 contests this season. That puts Draisaitl second in the league for points, trailing only Connor McDavid, whose pair of assists Friday put him at 101.