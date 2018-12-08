Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lights lamp twice against Wild

Draisaitl scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

He also supplied five shots, a hit and a plus-4 rating in the rout. The tallies snapped a seven-game goal drought for Draisaitl, but the streaky winger has overall been enjoying life alongside Connor McDavid and now has 15 goals and 33 points in 29 games on the season.